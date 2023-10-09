Bernadine Oliver-Kerby talks with St John Chief Executive Officer Peter Bradley on the growing concern of assaults on St John ambulance officers.

Ambulance officers attending a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a bikie during the weekend were verbally abused, intimidated and “prevented from doing their job”, says St John.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance said four ambulance officers, three females and a male - one of whom was an operations manager - are being supported by the organisation.

“While [St John] understands emotions can run high at emergency incidents, we have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse or assaults on our staff, who in this instance were prevented from doing their job,” District Operations Manager Ross Clarke said.

The fatal crash between a car and a motorcycle occurred just before 5pm on Saturday.

A rescue helicopter and four ambulance vehicles were called to the accident on Great South Rd by the Ngāruawāhia golf course.

Four St John crews attended the incident but said at the time “no transport was required” and there was an “unknown number of patients”.

A helicopter was also dispatched, however, a spokesperson for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed the helicopter was stood down shortly after being sent out.

Clarke told the Herald four of its ambulance officers were “intimidated and verbally abused” during the job.

“Two female ambulance officers were moving to a safe point when the incident occurred,” Clarke said.

“The two other ambulance officers, a male and a female, one of whom was an operations manager, were also verbally abused and intimidated.

“Our people are caring, non-judgmental medical professionals who come to work to make a difference to the lives of New Zealanders, and any abuse on our people is never acceptable under any circumstance.”

The Serious Crash Unit was advised about the incident, the road in question was reopened at approximately 8.30pm that night.

A spokesperson for the local volunteer fire department told the Herald their crews were also instructed to respond to a “safe forward point” before being stood down by Fire and Emergency NZ.