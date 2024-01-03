Ngamoni Huata was a national poi expert.

Te Arawa has lost its kapa haka “rock” with the death of poi expert Ngamoni Huata.

The published expert and award-winning performer died on Monday at the age of 78 following an illness.

Performing, tutoring and judging kapa haka was in Huata’s blood. Now hundreds are gathering at her home marae, Te Pākira at Whakarewarewa in Rotorua, to pay their respects to a woman who led from the front when it came to Māori performing arts.

Descended from Te Arawa and Mataatua, she was affiliated to Ngāti Whare, Te Whakatohea, Te Whānau a Apanui, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Rangiteaorere and Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao iwi.

Her book, The Rhythm and Life of Poi, was published in 2000 and revealed a comprehensive history of the use, performance and spiritual significance of poi.

The book’s description on Amazon called it “the first book to be published on the subject”, a source of cultural information and a practical handbook for anyone wanting to learn poi.

Huata grew up in the tourist village of Whakarewarewa, where performing kapa haka was a way of life.

Good friend Trevor Maxwell told the Rotorua Daily Post today he and his late wife, Atareta, were Huata’s good friends and they shared a lifetime of kapa haka.

He said their history went back to before the national kapa haka festival, Te Matatini, started more than 50 years ago when their respective groups competed at smaller contests in the region.

In her younger years, Huata lived in Hamilton, where her late husband Hemi Huata, was from. He too came from respected kapa haka stock, being the son of Wi Te Tau Huata, an Anglican minister, padre of the 28 Māori Battalion and composer of the waiata, Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi.

Together the Huatas tutored many kapa haka groups.

Maxwell said he would always remember the sad day Hemi Huata died in an accident as the couple travelled from Hamilton to the 1983 Te Matatini in Hastings.

He said there was an outpouring of love for her and her husband at that time from those in the kapa haka circle.

“We were there for them during the good times and the not-so-good times.”

Maxwell said Huata performed for Tuhourangi/Ngāti Wahiao and tutored the group for many years before becoming a respected national judge.

He said she had an eye for what she liked in the poi and kaitātaki wahine (best female leader) categories – the latter a title she once won performing with Tuhourangi/Ngāti Wahiao.

Maxwell, who is a Te Matatini life member and Te Arawa rōhe chairman, said Huata was one of the longest-serving judges at the national kapa haka competition.

In 2013, she was named the Keeper of Traditions at the Waiata Māori Music Awards for her dedication to teaching Māori culture through music. She also received Te Tohu Whakamanawa o Te Matatini, an award celebrating excellence in Māori arts and culture.

Maxwell said he was pleased to have spent time with Huata alongside members of his Ngāti Rangiwewehi group, who sang to her while she rested at her home in the days before she died.

He said it was some comfort to hold the belief she was now with Atareta.

“That’s exactly what she said to me when we went to see her before Christmas. She called me over and said ‘hey, mate, hey mate’ because that’s how she talks, ‘I’m going to see my mate [Atareta] again soon’.”

Maxwell said it was an honour to have been part of Huata’s life.

“She is the rock of our Te Arawa kapa haka.”

Ngamoni is the mother of four children and several grandchildren. She will lie in state at Te Pākira Marae. The poroporoaki (farewell) is on Thursday and the rā uhunga (funeral service) is on Friday at 11am.

