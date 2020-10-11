Newstalk ZB Mike Hosking Leaders' Breakfast: Jacinda Ardern's vision for next three years

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will reconsider a decision to deny a grieving British family entry to New Zealand.

Ardern said this morning that she stood by a decision not to let yachts in the Pacific permission dock here during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said she did not want a scenario in which people could not fly into New Zealand but could sail in.

Some yacht owners wanted to come to New Zealand for insurance reasons - because it was cheaper to dock in this country - and that was not grounds for coming here, she said.

But she said she would go back and reconsider whether a British family whose son had died while at sea should have been allowed to dock here.

"I am going to go back and have a look at that one," she said.

Barbara Genda and Harry Jarman have been stranded in French Polynesia since the death of their son Eddie. They were denied access to New Zealand, where they wanted to dock so they could sail their boat and fly home.

Ardern is being interviewed by broadcaster Mike Hosking this morning in the final instalment of the Newstalk ZB Leaders Breakfast series.

COVID-19 AND CANNABIS

Ardern said she did not believe director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield had been too conservative in his response to Covid-19.

She said he was an optimistic leader, and pointed to the 30,000 people at the All Black test in Wellington yesterday as evidence of "how far he has helped get us to where we are today".

Ardern said she did not regret keeping her vote on the cannabis referendum a secret.

She said she had spoken often about her positions on recreational cannabis use in the past.

She had previously said that young people should not be able to access cannabis, and that people should not be unnecessarily criminalised for cannabis use.

HOUSING

Ardern defended her government's widespread use of reviews and working groups, saying they had led to significant proposed reforms of the health sector and the Resource Management Act.

"I don't resile from the use of experts coming in and helping us with reform when it's needed."

Hosking pointed out that housing had not become more affordable in New Zealand under her government's watch.

Ardern said the housing costs had built up over decades, not just the last three years, and the key solution was increasing supply.

She noted that there were now more first-time buyers in the market. She rejected the suggestion that this was solely down to low interest rates, saying that the government had provided new products for this group and eased demand through policies such as a ban on non-resident buyers.

COALITION PARTNERS

The first section of the interview focused on Labour potential coalition partners and their main policies.

Ardern said the Green Party's wealth tax was not Labour policy and it would not be part of any post-election negotiations. She said the major party forming a government should set the direction on tax policy.

"We have ruled it out. And I've done it multiple times."

Ardern also said she had not had any negotiations with other parties about possible ministerial portfolios, saying it was presumptuous.

Asked about any possible new taxes, Ardern said her party's "primary" proposals were a new top tax rate and a digital services tax.

Hosking said the most popular question for Ardern from listeners was about Ihumātao.

Ardern said just one person had raised it on the campaign trail.

She blamed the impasse over Ihumātao on MMP, saying that NZ First leader Winston Peters had prevented any progress at the site.

There was no secret deal, she said: "We have to find a way through."

The historic site near the airport in South Auckland was occupied by protestors last year who opposed a proposed development. Construction has been put off until an agreement can be made between the Government, various groups within the iwi, and the construction company Fletchers.

Ardern said her bottom line for the situation was that it could not "unravel" the Treaty process.

"Any gifting of land would be problematic in that regard."

THE ECONOMY

Ardern was next asked how long the government could keep supporting the tourism industry if the borders were going to be closed for an extended period.

She said the Government was backing strategic industries with one-off payments - such as Whale Watch in Kaikoura.

Asked how she would describe New Zealand's economic position, she cited a Bloomberg article which described New Zealand as one of the most attractive places to do business.

"[We are] well placed relative to others and that matters," she said.

"We have an opportunity here - not just because we have an open economy - we have an opportunity around investment."

• Current polling

Ardern yesterday laid out a longer-term vision for New Zealand at a party rally in Wellington.

She said she wanted the state housing waiting list to be zero by 2030 and child poverty to be halved.

The state house waiting list is currently about 20,000, up from about 6000 when the current Government took power. It has built about 4000 new state houses but that has not kept up with demand.

And halving child poverty by 2030 is actually less ambitious than the Government's 10-year targets, announced in January 2018, to do just that by 2027/28.

Her 2030 vision also included a New Zealand with no health inequalities based on race, wealth or geographical location, with swimmable rivers, and with farmers selling IP to the world on how to reduce emissions.

With less than a week to go until election day, the Labour leader is in the box seat.

The latest poll last week showed her party was holding a large lead over National.

But at 47 per cent of the party vote, it still needed the Greens (6 per cent) to form a government. National was on 32 per cent and Act 8 per cent, meaning they fell short of forming a centre-right government.

Ardern last week released new policies on law and order and climate change, and made visits to Christchurch, Nelson and Dunedin.

