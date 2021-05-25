Newstalk ZB farewells Christchurch broadcaster Chris Lynch

Newstalk ZB's Chris Lynch is leaving the radio network after almost 10 years with NZME. Photo / File

Christchurch and Canterbury broadcaster Chris Lynch will be leaving the NZME-owned Newstalk ZB radio station after almost 10 years of service.

In a press release this afternoon, NZME Head of Talk Jason Winstanley commended Lynch's almost decade-long stint with the company.

"As a local broadcaster, Chris has played an important role in NZME's coverage of some of the biggest events in Canterbury's recent history," Winstanley said.

"On behalf of all of us at Newstalk ZB and the wider teams across NZME, I'd like to thank Chris for his hard work and dedication."

Winstanley said Newstalk ZB remained committed to its local broadcast and an announcement on plans for the Newstalk ZB Christchurch mornings show would be released in the coming weeks.