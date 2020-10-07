Should you consider giving your vote to someone other than the "big two" of National or Labour?

Tune in to the second of Newstalk ZB's leaders breakfasts this morning to hear from NZ First leader Winston Peters, Green Party co-leader James Shaw and Act Party leader David Seymour.

Mike Hosking will grill each leader in half-hour interview slots. Listen live on Newstalk ZB and iHeart Radio, and watch the livestream and updates here.

Winston Peters, NZ First

First up was Peters, who is fighting for his party's survival as recent polling put NZ First well below the 5 per cent threshold, on about 1 per cent.

Peters was asked to rate the Coalition from 1-10, 10 being best - he gave it an 8. On the Covid response, he gave an 8 as well.

"We went early, we did not go hard enough in the context of getting the military in, using masks...but we still had a seriously, seriously good result...but we should never had the second break-out, in my view."

Peters said NZ was too conservative on moving towards measures like travel bubbles. The South Island could have linked up with places like Tasmania and the Cook Islands.

People were rightly fearful of Covid, but a collapsed economy was a huge threat too.

What was the thing he wanted that he couldn't get? Peters said his party wanted the military brought in from the start.

"I met with apathy on that."

He also wanted mask use mandated on public transport earlier.

Beyond Covid, Peters said the thing he wanted that he couldn't get was the need to seriously reform the economy.

"There are some values off-shore to do with work and savings, that we need to adopt in our country."

Asked what NZ First had prevented in government, Peters cited the scuppered Capital Gains Tax, and what he said was Labour's plans to "interfere with leases", which he likened to belonging in countries like Venezuela.

Peters said some people in Labour were great, but there were also "the tribalist type".

On the provincial growth fund, Peters said the fund had helped repair community centres like churches, council facilities and marae around the country.

"I'll tell you how dynamic it was...every Labour MP has tried to get to every opening, every National Party MP, every provincial MP."

The racing industry measures secured by NZ First were needed given the industry employs "up to 50,000 people" including casuals.

On the Pike River re-entry, Peters said he suspected bodies would be found.

Hosking asked about NZ First's low polling.

"Our historic place in New Zealand society has been to defend the vulnerable against extreme policies," Peters replied, saying this was more true than ever in the time of Covid-19.

Peters said the campaign had effectively been treated by the media as a first past the post campaign, despite the MMP system.

The NZ First leader said he knew about bottom-lines and negotiation, given his experience including as a lawyer - unlike other political leaders.

"I go in prepared to lose the whole lot.

"We have got a whole lot of lines we are keen to promote and push...we have a surge going on at the moment for NZ First - I feel it out in the streets and in the malls."

Hosking met that statement with laughter, and bet him $100 his party wouldn't get 5 per cent. That ended the interview.

Next will be Shaw (about 8am to 8.30am). He apologised for the Green School funding controversy going into the campaign, and if the party clears 5 per cent it could be needed by Labour to form government - what can supporters expect would be on the bargaining table if that plays out?

Finally Seymour will take questions from roughly 8.30am to 9am. Used to being a one-man show in Parliament, the Act leader is expected to lead a number of largely unknown candidates next term, with recent polling putting Act on 8 per cent (10 MPs).