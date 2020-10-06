A person has died after getting into trouble in the water at a West Auckland beach.

Emergency services were called to Whites Beach in Anawhata around 3.15pm, after the person had fallen into the water, police say.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the person was recovered from the water by surf lifesavers," police said in a statement.

"Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene."

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Meanwhile search efforts continue for a fisherman missing at nearby Bethells Beach.

Bethells Beach Surf Life Saving patrols have been searching around O'Neill's Bay along with police search and rescue teams after the man fell into the water just after 1pm yesterday.

The Police Eagle helicopter will also be involved in aerial searches around low tide.

The man remained missing and Bethells Beach club captain Leonard Mead said everyone was now "hoping for a miracle".

"But if that isn't to be then the thoughts of everyone in Surf Life Saving goes out to the man's family and friends."

Bethells Beach surf life saving crew members search for the missing fisherman at a second west Auckland beach today. Photo / SLNZ

He said the incident was a vital reminder for rock fishers to also wear lifejackets and to never turn their backs to the sea.

"Lifejackets save lives, it's as simple as that. You never know when a freak wave is going to come along and potentially sweep you into the sea."

Surf Life Saving Northern Region chief executive Matt Williams said there had been 30 callouts to help people in the water that lifeguards have been asked to attend since May 1 this year.

"By comparison, there were 31 callouts in Northern Region for the whole of last year – including over the summer – and we haven't even reached the summer months yet.

"At least 15 people have had their lives saved or received first aid from lifeguards in that time. We again urge beachgoers to abide by our 10 key safety messages."