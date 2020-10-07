A jury has found Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu guilty of money laundering and drug charges.

Naufahu was found guilty of two money laundering charges - one in respect of a Ford Ranger and the other in respect of a $102,075 Bentley.

He and fellow Comanchero Connor Clausen were both found guilty of conspiring to supply the Class B drug pseudoephedrine in September 2018.

A woman, who has name suppression, has also been found guilty on one charge of helping the gang launder money in July and August 2018.

Pasilika Naufahu, Comanchero MC president, pictured during the first day of his trial. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Their shared trial ran for four weeks in the High Court at Auckland before entering a fifth week for jury deliberations.

Justice Graham Lang said it was a big imposition for the jury to give so many weeks of their time to the case and thanked them for their service.

"You as members of the public are welcome to attend the sentencing," the High Court judge told them.

Justice Lang has entered convictions for all three of the defendants.

Naufahu will be sentenced on November 24 and Clausen on December 9.

The prosecution

The three were arrested at the end of a covert investigation into the activities of the Comanchero Motorcycle Club, code-named Operation Nova.

Naufahu was the president of the Auckland chapter of the Comancheros.

More than 80 police officers were involved in the raids, which led to about $4m of assets being seized, including firearms and several luxury vehicles such as a Rolls-Royce Wraith and gold-plated Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Late-model Range Rovers were among the assets seized in Operation Nova. Photo / Supplied

During the High Court trial the Crown case against Naufahu included that the money moved for the Ford Ranger and the Bentley could not be explained by employment.

While the defence case, led by Ron Mansfield, argued that the gang leader had numerous sources of income and the Crown had not proven where the money came from.

During the trial one charge of money laundering and one charge of conspiracy to import a Class A drug were dismissed for Naufahu.

Naufahu was also accused, along with Connor Clausen, of conspiring to supply the Class B drug pseudoephedrine in September 2018.

The Crown alleged Clausen - lower down in the gang chain - was to deliver money, inspect the drugs and return them to the Comancheros boss.

Connor Clausen pictured during the first day of the Operation Nova trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Clausen was captured on film for just over two minutes meeting an alleged drug smuggler and He Sha in September 2018.

The latter, an Australian hairdresser, was sentenced earlier this year in the Auckland District Court to three years' imprisonment.

At his sentencing Judge Claire Ryan had said Sha had come to New Zealand with "the purpose of committing a crime".

Australian hairdresser He Sha (centre in mask). Photo / Sam Hurley

Also in the dock for the lengthy High Court trial was the woman, who cannot be named under the suppression order.

Her defence had maintained she thought what she was doing was legal and she did not know of any connection to the Comancheros.

But the prosecution said she and another man went so far as to joke the money could be coming from gangs like the Comancheros or the Head Hunters.

"The point of the joke has to be that this could well be dirty money," Crown prosecutor David Johnstone had said.

"It is an odd job isn't it? Being paid to deposit money."

The trial started with a total of five defendants but that number shortened by two when several charges were withdrawn.

A media personality was cleared and released from the trial, while accountant Wiwini Himi Hakaraia was cleared of most charges but fined $2000 for possession of cocaine at the "top end".

A total of four charges against Hakaraia were dismissed, while he pleaded guilty to two amended charges of possession of a Class A drug.