Lake Ōhau residents who need to retrieve essential items from undamaged properties within the fire cordons can register to be escorted to and from their homes today.

The managed access will be for urgent essential purposes, such as tradespeople retrieving tools or people needing medication.

The access will be available between 10am and 2pm; provided conditions are safe for entry.

Residents will be transported in and out in a FENZ vehicle.

Fire and Emergency NZ is now confident the 4600ha bush fire is mostly contained, but flames have gutted more than 50 houses in Lake Ōhau village.

There were emotional scenes yesterday when locals were let back into the village to see the damage caused when a fire ripped through the village in the early hours of Sunday after strong winds on Saturday night.

Fire incident controller Graeme Still said his teams feel losses like this deeply.

But he said they did manage to save a lot as well - and that was one thing to stay positive about.

Photographs taken yesterday showed devastating scenes; with buildings now nothing but scorched skeletons.

Resident Janet Brown said: "It looks like a nuclear bomb has gone off. It just flattened everything."

There was, however, some good news. Officials on the ground said about 40 homes in the village had been saved.

The blaze remains an active event and firefighters continue to work at the site this morning.

The Lake Ōhau fire is not the only thing that has been keeping fire crews busy around the South Island.

Strong winds have damaged buildings in Frankton, in Queenstown, overnight.

The wind has also been fanning the flames of a fire that has broken out at Pleasant Point near Timaru.

Crews have also been dealing with fires in Cheviot in the Hurunui District and Livingstone in the Waitaki District.