From RNZ

Residents of the fire-ravaged Lake Ōhau Village may be able to collect essential belongings from their homes today.

Around 40 houses have been destroyed or damaged following the wildfire, which started during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency said that helicopters and ground crews will be back on the ground at first light today.

Around 90 residents were evacuated after the fire broke out, with locals following a pre-determined plan, it said.

Scenes of destruction bear testimony to the fury of the blaze. Photo / ODT

Principal rural fire officer for Otago, Graeme Still, said the proof that the plan has worked is that no one was hurt.

As of midday on Monday the fire had burnt 4600 hectares, of which 1900 hectares is conservation estate, Fire and Emergency said on Twitter.

🔥 UPDATE 1.30PM - FIRE AT LAKE OHAU 2/3



As at midday the fire had burnt 4600ha, of which 1900 is conservation estate. The fire has a perimeter of 41km.



11 helicopters & 8 ground crews are fighting the fire despite challenging conditions, with strong winds & warm temperatures — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) October 5, 2020

Residents were given their first glimpse of the damage yesterday, as three buses took them on a tour of the area.

Still said it was a humbling experience to take residents to see the fire-affected area.

Still has been a firefighter for 40 years and said the damage to the buildings is the worst he has seen.

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage and Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare visited Lake Ohau village on Monday. Photo / ODT

Fire and Emergency say crews have been working through the night to protect any further structures from being destroyed in the fire.

A drone equipped with an infrared camera was used to seek out hotspots.

Fire services said controlled access will be available between 10am and 2pm, if conditions are safe.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Graeme Still comforts Lake Ohau resident Chris Spiers. Photo / ODT

The access is only available for essential purposes, such as collecting medication, or tradespeople needing their tools.

Crews are working to reduce the hazards around undamaged properties, including fire-damaged trees, loose iron and debris, Fire and Emergency said.

It said that work will need to be completed before residents can be given unrestricted access.