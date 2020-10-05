Traffic is heavy on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway following a crash.

The accident, which has since been cleared, was blocking the right northbound lane after the Coronation Rd on-ramp.

Traffic on Auckland's motorways was gridlocked on Monday afternoon after two separate incidents. Image / Google Maps

A commuter heading to the North Shore by bus told the Herald at 5.20pm that traffic was "absolutely horrendous".

UPDATE 4:20PM

This crash now cleared, however has left #AklTraffic very heavy on #SH20 northbound from Puhinui Rd. Allow extra time as this slowly eases. ^TPhttps://t.co/FHBoK9fd78 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 5, 2020

Another said he left a business on Victoria St West in the CBD just before 4.45pm, and by 5.20pm he had still not reached the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Earlier in the afternoon, motorists were being warned to expect delays on the Southern Motorway after a car stopped in the left southbound lane just after the link with SH16.