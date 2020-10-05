Traffic is heavy on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway following a crash.
The accident, which has since been cleared, was blocking the right northbound lane after the Coronation Rd on-ramp.
A commuter heading to the North Shore by bus told the Herald at 5.20pm that traffic was "absolutely horrendous".
Another said he left a business on Victoria St West in the CBD just before 4.45pm, and by 5.20pm he had still not reached the Auckland Harbour Bridge.
Advertisement
Earlier in the afternoon, motorists were being warned to expect delays on the Southern Motorway after a car stopped in the left southbound lane just after the link with SH16.