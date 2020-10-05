Emergency services have been called to Ōmanawa Falls, where a person has been hurt.

A police media spokeswoman said initial indications were that a person had suffered an injury after a fall and police and emergency services were responding.

Police were called at 3.40 pm. St John Ambulance and a rescue helicopter had also been called to the scene.

A resident said a police car and two fire appliances were parked near the entrance to the falls.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said a fireman had just come up to her house and told her a rescue chopper was due to arrive to try and winch the person out of the falls.

"I can see the chopper circling the area and I have been told that if they cannot do that, plan B will be to land in a paddock nearby. They are telling residents to put away their horses so they won't be spooked and upset," the resident said.

More to come.