A man killed in a South Auckland park on Saturday night was with his friends, playing music and socialising.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, were called to Jellicoe Park in Manurewa shortly after 11pm and tried to revive the unresponsive male.

The 21-year-old died despite efforts to save him, sparking a homicide investigation.

Acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau is urging anyone who

saw or heard any suspicious activity in Jellicoe Park, Manurewa, at around 11–11.30pm on Saturday October 3 to get in touch.

A post-mortem was taking place today and the scene examination at Jellicoe Park had been completed, he said.

Adkin said police have spoken to a number of people in relation to the homicide.

"Police have fielded several calls from members of the public and our detectives are currently working through this information," he said.

"We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man's death and we urge anyone with any information about what has taken place to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston."

Police attending to the incident in Manurewa on Saturday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The victim and his friends were socialising and playing music in the park on the Jellicoe Rd side before the homicide, Adkin said.

Police are not yet in a position to release the name of the man killed.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

