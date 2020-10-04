Noah's Ark was nowhere to be seen, but a Hastings church service with 24 dogs, five cats, two reptiles and two donkeys went down a storm.

Thirty-three animals and about 80 humans were in attendance at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Hastings for its Blessing of the Animal's Sunday service.

The annual gathering is held once a year in recognition of St Francis of Assisi and his love for animals.

The Italian Catholic preacher, known as the patron saint of animals and environment, is honoured by churches and religious communities around the world on October 4, when Feast Day is celebrated by bringing your animals to church.

A total of 33 animals were blessed at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Hastings at their annual Blessing of the Animal's service. Photo / Ian Cooper

St Matthew's Anglican Church parish administrator Tracey Weston said all creatures, great and small, were invited to the afternoon service.

Weston said animals have and will continue to play an important role in guiding all faiths through the uncertainty created by Covid-19.

"This service is a participative, family-friendly opportunity to come to church, acknowledge and give thanks for all that animals do for us," she said.

"The impact of Covid-19 on both people and animals cannot be underestimated. These unprecedented times have brought to the fore the importance of animals in our lives; the comfort and joy they bring, and the support and service they give."

All animals were welcome at the inter-faith service, furred or feathered, while humans were invited to light a candle in memory of friends and companions.

Reverend Alister Hendery, alongside donkey's Nibbles and Nudge, at St Matthew's Anglican Church in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

St Matthew's reverend Alister Hendery said it was an occasion to connect with your animals or to remember and say a final farewell to those who'd passed away in the last 12 months.

"There were a number of moving moments," he said "But the spirits were lifted when the dogs gave a descant to the hymns.

"When the organs started, there were some pooches who wished to join in."

Hendery said it was a special occasion as it was the first time he had ever blessed a bearded dragon.

Kheva van Onlesen and his bearded dragon Charlie at the Sunday service in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper

Two donkeys, Nibbles and Nudge, also attended the ceremony alongside their handlers from the Leg-Up Trust.

Trust founder Ros Rowe said the concept is one taken seriously by Hendery.

"It is the vicar's baby," she said. "For the past three years, St Matthew's has donated the offering from the service to the Leg-Up Trust, for which we are extremely grateful.

"It was an exceptionally happy occasion, with the dogs joining in the singing and the very old and the very young of the human variety knew best how to embrace the celebration."