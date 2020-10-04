A child has been critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Auckland's North Shore.
St John confirmed paramedics were called to Lake Road, in Northcote, at 8.54am.
A spokeswoman said they treated one patient at the scene.
The victim's age was not given, but St John said the patient was taken to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear, but St John said they were called out to a motorvehicle accident.
- More to come