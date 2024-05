Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a pack of four dogs in Tairua

A spokesperson for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said the woman, who is in her 60s, was flown to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

The crew arrived on the scene at around 8.00am this morning, the spokesperson said.

Attending Air Crew Officer Simon Thorpe said it “was an attack by a pack of dogs apparently four in total”.

