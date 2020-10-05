A skydiver remains in a critical condition at Auckland City Hospital, more than a week after he suffered serious injuries during a landing.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 26, northwest of Auckland in Parakai around mid-morning.

The skydiver, a man aged in his 30s, hit the ground while carrying out a high-performance landing during a solo descent.

The skydive itself has been described as uneventful by Skydive Auckland but the landing was "very hard".

Emergency services were called about the incident around 10.20am. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Skydive Auckland's operational manager Fiona McLaren said the man's competition parachute opened and performed as it should.

However, with weather conditions on the day optimal for skydiving its thought the skydiver misjudged his landing approach.

The skydiver is a recreational sport skydiver, who is said to be very experienced.

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald the skydiver remains in a critical condition but he is stable.