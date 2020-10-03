A bush fire is now under way in the Tasman District of the South Island.

The fire is just off Abel Tasman Drive in the Ligar Bay area.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said two helicopters were on the way and seven crews are responding, three of which were already there. "It is still very early days."

It comes as two other bush fires wreak havoc further south.

Dozens of homes at Lake Ohau in Waitaki are believed to have been destroyed in a major forest fire that is understood to have been sparked by an electrical arc from power lines.

Five helicopters are helping fight the fire, with another on the way.

Meanwhile, a large forest fire has also broken out in the settlement of Livingstone, about 30km northwest of Oamaru.

Fire and Emergency said they were alerted at 3.15am to the pine forest blaze on MacKenzie Road. A number of homes have been evacuated.

Sixteen crews, including a command team from Dunedin, are trying to bring the fire under control.

They are being assisted by eight helicopters with monsoon buckets.