A man has died in a South Auckland park, despite efforts to save him, sparking a homicide investigation.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, rushed to the scene in Manurewa shortly after 11pm and tried to revive the unresponsive male.

Cordons were quickly put in place around Jellicoe Park and police cars were clustered around the intersection with Hasley Rd.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police were investigating the homicide and were seeking help from the public.

"If anyone has information which may be of assistance to police, please call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston."

The police examination of the scene will be ongoing this morning.

Adkin said there was "not thought to be any risk" to the public.