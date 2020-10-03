An earthquake has provided a mid-evening jolt for residents in the central North Island.
GeoNet confirmed the earthquake, which was reported at 7.40pm, had a magnitude of 4.0.
It was 17km deep and was registered at 45km south-west of Taumaranui.
The quake might have caused "light shaking near Taumarunui", GeoNet reported.
Residents from around the Taranaki and central North Island reported on GeoNet's website that they had felt it.