An earthquake has provided a mid-evening jolt for residents in the central North Island.

GeoNet confirmed the earthquake, which was reported at 7.40pm, had a magnitude of 4.0.

It was 17km deep and was registered at 45km south-west of Taumaranui.

M4.2 quake causing light shaking near Taumarunui https://t.co/aJBzBkPnuQ — GeoNet (@geonet) October 3, 2020

The quake might have caused "light shaking near Taumarunui", GeoNet reported.

Advertisement

Residents from around the Taranaki and central North Island reported on GeoNet's website that they had felt it.