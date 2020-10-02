A large tree has toppled in central Wellington at lunchtime today, falling onto an electrical box, blocking two lanes and a pedestrian crossing in Lambton Quay.
Fire crews and police are attending the scene after the tree in Midland Park - a popular resting spot - came crashing down just after midday. No-one was injured.
A spokeswoman for Wellington City Council said contractors Fulton Hogan had been called out and the council's tree team would be inspecting the site.
A northerly wind is blowing in the capital city today, but the tree was in a sheltered area at the popular park.
It was not known what had caused the tree to come down, the spokeswoman said.