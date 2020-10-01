National will spend $2.8 billion building more classrooms and new schools if it forms the next Government, the party's education spokeswoman Nicola Willis says.

The move was announced in August, and is part of a proprosed $4.8b extra "on top of existing allocations", which also includes $2b for five years for the "Fix NZ Schools Alliance".

Ormiston Primary School principal Heath McNeil told the Herald today he's given up his office and the school's staffroom for teaching spaces because of delays in building new classrooms at the growing South Auckland school. He's now working in the school reception area.

About of his 200 students are being taught at Ormiston Junior College next door, until six prefabs move on to the primary school site next term. Four more prefabs are due in the second term next year.

National's $2.8b would be on top of existing school property funding, Willis said.

"National is committed to fast-tracking work to build new classrooms at Ormiston Primary School to accommodate projected roll growth. It's unacceptable that Government inaction has led to children at this school spilling over into neighbouring schools and being taught in the staff room and library.

""We can make this commitment because we have set aside an additional $2.8b in school infrastructure funding over 10 years to get ahead of school roll growth projections across the country."

Labour had failed to make the fiscal allocations needed to resolve the issues, she said.

"Why is it that under Labour this school can't get funding for new classrooms but the Prime Minister is happy to endorse $11.7m for the private Green School?"

The Ministry of Education predicted an additional 61 schools were needed to accommodate roll growth in the next 10 years, along with hundreds of new classrooms, Willis said.

But Auckland Secondary Schools Principals' Association president Steve Hargreaves told the Herald said he was not aware of any other schools with issues similar to Ormiston, where hundreds of new homes and apartments are being built.

"I actually think, from the principals I talk to, it's going alright. The wheels turn slowly but no, I don't have anybody itching to complain," he said.

Hobsonville Point Primary School principal Daniel Birch said his school has had similar explosive growth - to 880 students at the start of next term in spaces built for 690. A new school due to open next year at nearby Scott Pt will further relieve the pressure.

Papakura High School principal John Rohs, whose school was singled out by National leader Judith Collins in this week's Newshub leaders' debate as needing a rebuild, said he hoped the school would be rebuilt but it had not been a priority in the five years he has been there.

Ministry of Education acting head of education infrastructure Rob Campbell told the Herald the ministry was working closely with the Ormiston school to accommodate its growing roll.

"We are in the process of delivering six modular classrooms to address the immediate need at Ormiston Primary. These classrooms will be operational by the end of 2020. A further four modular classrooms will be delivered and operational from Term 2, 2021.

"We are working with the school to plan for further expansion. We will meet the school early in Term 4, 2020, to update them on this work. We have just had six relocateables delivered, which has taken the pressure off."