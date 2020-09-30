Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins have been quizzed on how they'd respond to confirmation of a Covid-19 outbreak on Christmas Eve during their second televised debate.

The debate got off to a high-energy start, with the leaders interrupting each other and fielding questions including what would be done if no Covid-19 vaccine arrives, whether they want to see house prices drop - neither gave a direct answer - and how NZ will pay back the huge Covid-19 debt.

The MediaWorks leaders' debate is hosted by Newshub national correspondent Patrick Gower.

How the debate started

The first question was about what they'd do if there was community outbreak on Christmas Eve in Christchurch.

Collins said she'd lockdown Christchurch, then contact trace to learn how far it had spread.

"I think you do have to put people's health first ... you shouldn't have to lockdown because it shouldn't be in the community."

Ardern said she'd do the "exact same" as she did in Auckland and put Christchurch in alert level 3 and the rest of the country in alert level 2 until they learned the extent of the outbreak.

"Very unfortunately we'd have to move that way while we learn the full spread."

Round One - will the borders open to Australia?

Collins said opening the border with Australia should be possible by Christmas, but only if it's safe - no community transmission in the Australian states that were opened to travel.

"No one is talking about Victoria, because they are a cot case."

Ardern said she withstood pressure from the Opposition and didn't open the bubble and wouldn't do so until it was safe.

"I'm clear I will withstand that pressure."

Ardern said she wouldn't put a date on the travel bubble with the Pacific.

Round Two - What if there's no vaccine?

Ardern said there was "absolutely nothing" seen in science that would be the case.

Collins said she also believed there would be vaccine because every country in the world is looking for one.

"I think New Zealanders have a zero tolerance to having Covid-19 in the community," said Collins.

Ardern said you need only look to countries in Europe about what plan B would look like of having Covid in the community, and she was sticking by the elimination strategy.

Asked what their visionary idea for the country was, Ardern said New Zealand needed to trade on its brand - "people want to come here".

Collins said National had a plan to boost the technology sector, which would provide high-paying, skilled jobs.

Round Three - Companies taking the wage subsidy, and debt

Collins said she would claw back subsidies paid to companies that didn't end up needing the support and made big profits.

"They were taking borrowed money off taxpayers, that taxpayers now have to pay back...there were lax rules that allowed people to make enormous amounts of money off it, and then turn around and sack the workers."

Ardern said she stood by the wage subsidy.

"We managed to get that money out the door quickly to save those jobs, by making sure it did run on a high-trust model.

"Some of these companies followed the rules, they just didn't follow the spirit of fairness."

On paying back debt, Collins said the economy needed to be grown, and small business owners needed support.

Ardern said NZ was starting to "grow our way back" through exports like wine and beef.

She criticised the "sugar hit" of National's proposed tax cuts, saying training was needed for people.

Collins said the tax cuts proposed by her party for "average earners" were warranted, particularly compared to giving the wage subsidy to huge companies that made profits.

Ardern said National's plan had an $8b hole. Collins disputed that, but said there had been one mistake, and that was largely inconsequential.

Round Four - Housing

Ardern admitted some changes tried by Labour to address the housing crisis hadn't worked.

Gower asked Collins how people could trust her party, after house prices rose so steeply under the last National Government.

Collins rejected that, saying house prices had gone up more steeply under Labour, and RMA reform was needed.

Gower asked if either wanted house prices to drop. Ardern said she didn't want them to keep escalating. Pressed, she said, "I want them to stabilise". Collins said "in some cases they will have to go down", but people didn't want to see their property's worth fall.

Earlier today

In an interview this afternoon, Ardern didn't back away from her comments over the National leader's history with the Serious Fraud Office.

Collins has called for Ardern to retract her comments about her "engagement with the SFO" leading to her "job loss" as minister for the organisation in the lead-up to the 2014 election.

Collins called her statement "disgusting" and "untrue".

But Ardern this afternoon stood by the comments on an interview with The Country.

"In my mind it's just a statement of facts in the leader of the Opposition's history. She had a resignation that was in relation to the SFO - that's simply my reason."

Ardern was also asked whether viewers might see "a bit more fire" from her after a number of commentators said her performance in last week's debate was lacklustre.

"I think people have seen fire from me before. If you've been in the job a few years, people get to know you and I don't think they make one judgment out of 90 minutes. Time will tell.

"I'll take a similar approach this time though. My view is that our job is to give people the best insight into our policies, our recovery plans, the leadership we offer, the stability we bring and this is what I'll bring to the table again in this debate."

Tonight's debate comes as a strong majority of voters say they back Labour over National to manage Covid-19 and keep the deadly virus out of New Zealand.

But the new NZ Herald-Kantar Vote 2020 poll showed National had a 4 percentage point lead over Labour in who was trusted to rebuild the economy.

The latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll, released on Monday, showed Labour was still very comfortably ahead on 48 per cent - but would need the Greens who were polling on 7 per cent to form a government.

National managed to pull itself up to 33 per cent, up 2 per cent from the same poll the week before.