

Two mountain bikers have been seriously injured after crashing on Te Mata Peak.

Emergency services were called to the accident on Te Mata Peak, Havelock North, about 7.45am on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of two people who had fallen down a bank.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed it was a mountain biking accident.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people sustained serious injuries during the incident.

Both were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.



Hawke's Bay Mountain Bike Club chairman Scott Richardson said the nature of the sport means injuries are likely to happen from time to time.

"Riding the trails at Te Mata Peak does require an intermediate to advanced level of skill," he said.

"All the tracks at Te Mata Peak have been professionally designed and built to an international standard by best in class constructors. But any activity comes with certain risks and it is important to ride to your own ability."

Richardson added: "It's never good to hear of any injury, so I wish the riders all the best for their recovery."