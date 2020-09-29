A man has been charged by New Plymouth Police with possession of MDMA for supply, threatening to kill, careless use of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop or ascertain injury after a crash.

Police also found 28 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of MDMA, 7 grams of methamphetamine, and a quantity of cash in the man's car.

Following the arrest of the 28-year-old on Sunday evening, a search warrant conducted at a Hawera residential address yesterday where another 500g of MDMA was uncovered.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Courtenay St and Eliot St around 6.15pm on Sunday.

One of the vehicles fled the scene but was later tracked down by police and the driver arrested.

The man has been remanded in custody to reappear in the New Plymouth District Court next month, on Thursday, October 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey says the arrest is significant for the Taranaki community.

"Drugs and the associated offending causes significant harm in our community, and typically impacts those who are most vulnerable," Bouterey said.

"This arrest demonstrates that police will continue to pursue those who seek to profit from such harm and hold them to account."

Anyone with information on the sale of illicit drugs or related offending is urged to contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.