If you're an Auckland commuter, rely on the harbour bridge, and know any good weather dancers, the next fortnight is the time to get them to strut their stuff.

That's because, if all goes to plan, the bridge and all its eight lanes could be fully operational by next Friday, Waka Kotahi NZTA told Newshub.

However, in a statement to media, NZTA said a definite timeframe was still not known.

Strong winds forced traffic authorities to close the bridge for just over an hour this morning, with a cold front driving through the area around 7am.

Gusts of up to 98km/h were recorded, with three lanes in both directions reopening later in the morning.

Work is due to take place overnight on Saturday to install a permanent 22m beam.

This photo shows the front of the queue at the foot of the harbour bridge after it was closed. Motorcyclists rest against the barrier. Photo / Antony Gray

However, it could be weeks away before the bridge is restored to full operation.

Waka Kotahi NZTA transport services general manager Brett Gliddon says the installation is just the first step in a "multi-staged process".

To ensure the beam can be installed, all southbound lanes on the bridge will be closed overnight from 9pm on Saturday before reopening mid-morning Sunday.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane will close from 5pm to 9pm on Saturday to prepare for the overnight work.

If the weather is too sketchy for work to go ahead on Saturday, the installation will take place on the next available fine night.

The second, and most challenging step, will take place off-site and involves in-depth calculations to confirm what's required to put tension back into the bridge.

"Engineers need to reinstate the load-carrying capacity of the bridge, which will involve it being jacked to the required level so tension can be re-distributed throughout the structure allowing all lanes to re-open with the new bridge strut in place," Gliddon said.

"This jacking process is another complex procedure which will require another overnight closure.

"We're extremely pleased with the progress to get us to this point, we know the lane closures on the harbour bridge are causing frustration and we're working as hard as we can to reopen the bridge as soon as possible."

A truck which toppled over in winds of up to 127km/h on September 18 damaged a strut on the bridge and has created congestion mayhem around the city.

A temporary fix was put in place, which allowed three lanes to reopen in each direction, but the bridge is still vulnerable to strong winds.

Members of the public are urged to use public transport where possible to avoid congestion. Those who need to drive should allow for extra time on their journeys.