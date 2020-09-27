The wild Hawke's Bay weekend wind is far from over, in fact in some places it's ramping up.

In Napier mid-morning winds were gusting about 60km/h MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said.

In Wairoa, it was 56 km/h.

Yesterday, Mahia had the highest winds for the region at 94 km/h at the same time a vegetation fire that closed the road to the beachside community burnt in Nuhaka.

Strong winds are expected to continue throughout the day and a strong wind warning will be in place from 1pm until 10pm for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and the Tararua District.

The north-westerly winds may reach severe gale in exposed and coastal areas up to 120km/h.

A cold front currently over the South Island is making its way to the North Island approaching the region later this evening with the possibility of showers south of Hastings tonight.

On Tuesday there will be widespread showers in the morning as the cold front moves through the region and wind will still be strong, at least gale force in coastal areas, Makgabutlane said.

The temperatures will also drop as the cold front moves through down to the mid-teens on Tuesday then low teens on Wednesday.

Napier will drop to a high of 15 degrees Celsius, Hastings 14C, Wairoa 15C and 11C in Waipukurau.

Showers clear in the afternoon but another bout of showers south of Hastings could occur at night.

The winds will change from north-westerly to south-westerly on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday providing some wind relief for the region.

From Wednesday the showers will briefly spread to the rest of the region before the afternoon fines up.

There will be a cold start to the day on Wednesday at 2C in Napier and Hastings and highs of 13C in Hastings, 14C in Napier, 12C in Wairoa and 12C in Waipukurau Makgabutlane said.

"If we can make it through these next few days it looks like there is nice weather on its way," she said.

Thursday and Friday will be warmer and fine with Napier and Hastings reaching the 20-degree mark on Friday.