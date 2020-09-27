One person has died and three others have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash near Nelson.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash on State Highway 6 near Kokorua Rd, Whangamoa shortly after 3.30pm, police say.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman earlier said two helicopters had taken a critically injured victim and one with serious injuries to Wellington Hospital.

Two people with moderate injuries were taken to Nelson Hospital.

The road remains closed, and motorists are advised to continue to avoid the area and delay travel, if possible, police say.