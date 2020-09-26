A car has plunged into the Waipoua River in Masterton and police are seeking the owner to establish whether anyone is inside the vehicle.

Police received a report of a car in the river at Opaki Road, Masterton, about 7.15am.

"At this stage we are unsure whether there is anyone in the vehicle," said a spokeswoman.

"The vehicle was partially submerged already on arrival.

"The vehicle is now fully submerged and it looks as if we may have to wait until the river subsides before it can be removed."

Police are making enquiries to locate the owner of the vehicle.

A Westpac Helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.