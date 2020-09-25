A man aged in his 30s has been flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition after a skydiving incident in west Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald the person was being flown to the hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

It was unclear if the skydiver suffered a medical event or crashed, she said.

Emergency services were called about the incident around 10.20am. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust communications manager Lincoln Davies confirmed a man had been injured in a skydiving incident at Parakai.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to an address in Parakai around 10.20am today.

A spokesperson for West Auckland Airport was unaware of any incident when contacted by the Herald this afternoon.

However, he said Skydive Auckland used the airport's facilities.

Skydive Auckland has been approached for comment.

More to come.