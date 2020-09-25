Gisborne and Hawke's Bay residents are the latest to receive a warning of severe weather, before tomorrow's forecast "weather bomb".

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay area, north of Hastings. The orange level warning is for between 3am and 2pm tomorrow.

North to northwest gales are forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kmh.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Advertisement

With the strengthening winds over Aotearoa, we can see wave cloud forming along Te Tiritiri-o-te-moana (the Southern Alps)... In this clip, moving offshore in an atmospheric wave in the upper troposphere

^Tui pic.twitter.com/mO0dzDo8WH — MetService (@MetService) September 25, 2020

The alert is among a slew of warnings and watches issued by the national weather service before what the MetService is calling a once-in-a-decade storm that has been brewing in the Tasman Sea.

Apart from small parts of Horowhenua, Manawatū and Whanganui districts, the entire country is under watches or warnings. The most severe weather is expected in the South Island and in parts of the lower, central and eastern North Island as the complex low-pressure system moves east.

Heavy snow watches are in place for Clutha, Central Otago south of Alexandra, Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island, and heavy rain forecast in the West Coast could cause flooding.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Mt Taranaki, the Tararua Ranges and the Canterbury headwaters tomorrow morning, while wind warnings have been issued for southern Taranaki, inland Whanganui and Taihape, Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough tomorrow.

Gale force winds are expected in Buller, Westland and the Canterbury high country from this evening.

"Coastal inundation could become an issue due to the combination of low air pressure (below 985hPa), large waves, and swollen rivers," MetService wrote on its website about Buller and Westland.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said the storms would last until the middle of the week, dampening the start to school holidays.

"Most of the country is going to be affected by this set-up. It is such a widespread event. Usually we'll get tropical cyclones coming out of the Pacific and [they] can result in quite a few warnings as well. But for this one, the whole country's involved."

Advertisement

Conditions described as a "weather bomb" by WeatherWatch are comparable to a storm in November 2018, when roads were closed on the West Coast because of flooding.

MetService has released a graph detailing exactly how bad the weather is forecast to be. The average forecast models for tomorrow look to be one of the worst storms since at least 2014.

The severe weather outlook for New Zealand from tomorrow through to Wednesday.

Part of the reason for the weekend's storm is a rapidly deepening low over the Southern Ocean that will grow so large it will bring strong winds, snow and sub-zero wind chills to parts of the lower South Island.

The gales from it may spread as far north as Auckland City.

"It starts in the South Island tomorrow evening with wind and rain and then moves up the North Island during the early hours of Sunday," Coutts said.

"The snow comes in from late-Sunday into Monday morning and goes right down to sea-level in Southland. It's the lowest we've forecast snow this winter."

Advertisement

This weekend's national forecast looked nearly as bad as a huge storm in May 2014, when 4500 homes lost power and massive amounts of snow fell in Queenstown.

Aucklanders are today enjoying a warm and sunny day before tomorrow's wild weather, with settled conditions and a forecast high of 21C.

There'll be the odd shower and northerlies from late morning and rain will develop tonight.

By tomorrow, strong northerlies with periods of heavy rain are expected, and a high of 19C.

Rain is forecast to continue in the City of Sails until Wednesday.