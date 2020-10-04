Ali Hale Tilley, the Green Party candidate for Rangitīkei, tells Local Focus a little about her connection with the electorate and answers some quick-fire questions.

Hale Tilley arrived in the Rangitīkei three years ago, swapping the city - Wellington - for the hills. Having travelled extensively, Hale Tilley is well settled in and continues to run her yoga business from her Marton studios. The business was previously based in Wellington for eleven years.

Hale Tilley said, "It's been an amazing time to come into the electorate."

Her favourite saying is by Mahatma Gandhi: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

Advertisement