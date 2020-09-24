Conversations intercepted by police between an alleged drug smuggler and an Australian hairdresser fighting over an possible million-dollar drug deal allegedly for the Comancheros gang have been heard by a jury.

The president of the NZ chapter of the gang Pasilika Naufahu is on trial in the High Court at Auckland accused of money laundering and drug conspiracy charges.

Also on trial is fellow Comanchero Connor Michael Tamati Clausen, accountant Wiwini Himi Hakaraia, and a woman and a media personality who both have name suppression.

The five defendants were arrested last year after a covert police investigation dubbed Operation Nova.

As part of the operation, authorities discovered Australian-Chinese national He Sha, who had arrived in Auckland on September 15, 2018, on a flight from Sydney.

Australian hairdresser He Sha (centre in mask). Photo / Sam Hurley

On September 20, Sha met an alleged drug dealer in a Great Wall vehicle in South Auckland but unbeknown to them police had bugged the car and were listening to their conversations.

The alleged drug smuggler tells Sha they are talking about the "biggest gang in New Zealand" and cautions against disrespect due to money and power at play.

"They don't give a f**k who you are," he said.

He posed the question: Who else on the first day is going to do a million-dollar deal on the same day even in Sydney?

"You want his business."

The man later tells Sha South Auckland is one of the most heavily policed areas in the country.

"It's a bad place to meet," he said adding that the officers in the area "are all gang squad".

Later again, the man tells Sha that the pseudoephedrine must be dropped in the boot of a car.

"Tell him exactly that," he said, adding it could not be handed over through the window or a door.

"Your pseudo is worth nothing without their cash. Today you get paid or f**k off."

As the conversations about a possible drug drop continue the man repeatedly says they are going to "blow it" and claims they are wasting time.

However, Sha claimed it was the man's partner who wants to cancel.

The man calls him an idiot as he says he himself is already present for the deal.

"It's not about the money for me… people know me in this town," the man said.

The man said if his reputation was affected he would come find them in Sydney.

"Tell your friend… We can't always keep parking up, parking up, parking up… this is not a nice area.

"We can't keep parking around here waiting for your mate to come. It's not safe. No more games, no more silliness."

The trial continues tomorrow with more of the surveillance gathered by police to be presented to the jury.

The trial is taking place at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

The charges

Naufahu faces charges of conspiracy to import a Class A drug and conspiring to supply a Class B drug, as well as three charges of money laundering.

The charges of money laundering relate to the purchase of a Ford Ranger, Bentley and a Jacon SG3 Trailer concrete pump, which together add up to more than $212,700.

Hakaraia is accused of participating in an organised criminal group, two counts of possession of a class A drug for supply and three counts of money laundering.

Clausen is charged with conspiring to supply the Class B drug pseudoephedrine.

Connor Clausen pictured during the first day of his trial at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A media personality, who has name suppression, faces a charge of participating in an organised criminal group and two charges of money laundering.

The money laundering charges relate to the purchase of two concrete pumps totalling $439,700.

The last defendant, who also has name suppression, faces one charge of money laundering by depositing more than $292,000 in cash into various bank accounts.