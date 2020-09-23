A Papakura teacher was injured in an event that triggered a school-wide lockdown this afternoon.

Kelvin Road School went into lockdown today and emergency services were called when two people, known to of one the pupils, "attempted to take the student out of the school grounds," a police spokeswoman said.

A staff member received minor injuries in an attempt to stop the two, she said.

Police were called to the South Auckland school shortly after 1.15pm.

Advertisement

School management addressed the incident in a short Facebook post, saying the lockdown lasted only a short period.

"Rest assured everyone is safe," parents and caregivers were told.

Police were speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident and were making enquiries, the spokeswoman said.

Last month a Hamilton high school was put into lockdown after a youth "known to the school" escaped Oranga Tamariki supervision and made their way there.

Fraser High School principal Virginia Crawford told parents the young person presented a "real and present danger to our students and staff".

As soon as the school was informed the youth had absconded from Oranga Tamariki's supervision, police were called and the school went into lockdown.

Staff and students remained in lockdown as police engaged with the young person, who was then taken back to Oranga Tamariki's care.