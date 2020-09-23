Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to find those involved with a kidnapping in Wellington last month.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 25, between 8pm and 8.45pm.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott said the footage showed two vehicles of interest.

One is a black BMW hatchback and the other is a dark-coloured sedan.

The male victim and his female partner were parked on Shelley Bay Rd at

about 8pm when he was forced into the back of the sedan by two men who were

not known to the couple, Wescott said.

"The victim's partner left the area in the BMW and headed towards Kilbirnie

where she was followed by the sedan.

"The video footage shows the BMW turn into a carpark area on Rongotai Rd

between the KFC and Mobil and then stop. The sedan can be seen parking behind

the BMW where one of the two men gets out and approaches the BMW."



Wescott said the victim then took the opportunity to escape and can be seen running

towards Pak'nSave on Onepu Rd.

The victim and his partner were not physically harmed in the incident but it was "extremely traumatic" for them, he said.

The kidnapping is believed to be an isolated incident and police have said there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Police want to hear from anyone who remembers seeing the two vehicles in

the vicinity of Shelly Bay Rd, Miramar Ave, Cobham Drive, Troy St,

Rongotai Rd, Evans Bay Parade and Onepu Rd between 8pm and 8.45pm.

They also are keen to get in touch with anyone who has dash camera or CCTV footage that may have captured the offenders.