Mystery surrounds how a road cone was placed atop a 40m tall tree at Rotokawau/Virginia in Whanganui.

The cone, discovered by Whanganui resident Agnes Ginestet on Tuesday, is perched directly on top of a tall pine tree, estimated to be at least 40m in height.

The base of the tree is branchless and too wide to fully grasp.

Ginestet noticed the cone while walking through the park.

"It's quite a funny sight and leads to crazy theories on how it ended up there," Ginestet said.

"It'd be interesting to know who put it there."

The tree, which neighbours residential properties, is only accessible by wading through bush and up a steep dirt slope.

Whanganui District Council said it would monitor the situation. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said it was a "fairly unique" sight.

"Gaining access to this cone would be very difficult; the council's parks team will monitor the situation."

"The council will return any cones illegally placed on council land."