The Auckland Harbour Bridge is "up for sale" just days after it was damaged by a truck that toppled over in the wind.

The bridge was damaged on Friday when two trucks crashed in quick succession after being tipped by wind gusts of up to 127km/h.

Now an Auckland punter has had enough, deciding to jokingly put the famous bridge 'up for sale'.

The 1020-metre bridge has no reserve with the starting price set at just $1.

Advertisement

The seller says the bridge has "seen better days" and must be picked up within a week.

"Auckland Harbour Bridge as is where is. Definitely seen better days, still above water (at the moment)," the seller says.

"No buy now price and buyer must pick up within one week of winning the auction."

He also stated he would consider swapping the bridge for a kayak, and would welcome offers of a swap for a tunnel.

One interested viewer asked how the bridge performs in bad weather, writing: "Have you taken it out in a stiff wind, and if so how did it perform? Also, clipons included or additional? (I have been stung before.)"

In response, the seller said: "Sounds like you have had a tough time, good idea to buy a bridge and get over it. Clipons included."

It could be all yours for $1. Photo / Trade Me

The seller is hoping to pick up at least $3.50 for the bridge.

The "auction" closes at 5.02pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Work to fix the Harbour Bridge could start as early as Tuesday night with steel for repairs arriving from Taranaki.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said they expected the work would take between two to three nights and the southbound lanes would be closed between 9pm and 5am.

He said they weren't going to open until it was safe to do so which is why they were undergoing a third independent peer review.

They are hopeful of opening up two additional lanes later this week.

The strut was in two pieces and bolted halfway up. The damaged bottom piece would be removed and replaced with some new steel which was currently being manufactured.

The southbound lanes would be closed between 9pm and 5am and traffic would be detoured to the Western Ring Route to allow for the work to be carried out.