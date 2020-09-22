The owners of a $2m Waimarama holiday home found themselves locked out during Level 2 lockdown and a stranger living tidily in the house.

The owner, who did not wish to be named, told Stuff he had arrived at the beach front house on September 13.

The house was locked. The owners found a 44-year-old man who had been staying there for 6 days.

"He had 50 keys in his pocket and went through them until eventually one worked," the man told Stuff.

The intruder had slept in the owners' bed. Nothing in the $2m home appeared to be damaged.

The man will appear in the Hastings District Court later this week charged with entering a building without authority and with intent to commit an imprisonable offence.