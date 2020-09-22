A woman has been missing since Sunday afternoon when she told friends she was going for a walk to the Clarence River.

Melissa Ewings, 31, has not been seen since. She was reported missing when she did not turn up to work yesterday and there are fears for her safety.

Tasman police are appealing for sightings of Ewings, who is from Clarence.

"Melissa's friends and family have serious concerns for her welfare and police urge anyone who may have seen her in the Clarence area on Sunday to contact 105, quoting file number 200922/5064."