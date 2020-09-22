Be aware, you might spend a night holidaying in the North Shore if you catch a bus across the bridge late this evening.

That's because all southbound lanes over the Auckland Harbour Bridge will close from 9pm tonight until 5am tomorrow morning, meaning no bus services will operate between the city and North Shore during that time.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was closing the southbound lanes to undertake emergency temporary repairs to the bridge after strong winds blew a truck into a support strut on Saturday morning.

"If this work is not fully finished tonight, work will continue tomorrow night (Wednesday September 23), and southbound lanes will be closed again," the agency said.

It meant stranded North Shore residents working late in the city or choosing to head out for a beer tonight won't be able to catch a bus home after 9pm.

Similarly, city-side residents in the North Shore also won't be able to catch a bus south over the bridge after 9pm.

NZTA has instead directed those relying on public transport to jump on ferries.

"You need to use the Birkenhead Ferry, departing from the Downtown Ferry Terminal at Pier 1," it said.

"At Birkenhead, buses will meet the ferry and transfer you to Akoranga Station. From Akoranga Station you can catch your normal bus service home."

Auckland Transport said it had put on additional ferry services between Birkenhead and the city.

These were leaving the city at 7:10pm, 8:10pm, 9:10pm, 10:10pm and 11:10pm, and from Birkenhead at 7:25pm, 8:25pm, 9:25pm, 10:25pm and 11:25pm.

Commuters were warned today's changes and additional services would not show on the NZTA Journey Planner and AT Mobile app.

Passengers were also reminded they needed to wear masks and that they could get 30 per cent of their fares if they travelled off-peak.