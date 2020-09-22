There are no new Covid-19 cases but that doesn't mean New Zealand isn't at risk, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are 39 people isolating in the Jet Park quarantine facility from the community, which includes 18 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

Three people are in hospital with Covid-19 – one each at Auckland City, Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. All three patients are in isolation on a general ward.

There are 4003 identified close contacts in the Auckland cluster, of which 3992 have been contacted.

The total number of active cases is 61 - of those, 29 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 32 are community cases.

There were 3278 tests conducted yesterday.

Bloomfield said there tended to be fewer tests at the weekend.

The risk of Covid-19, although small, does remain."

He said test results came through from time to time that were historical cases of Covid-19.

These were weak positives and research showed they were not infectious.

Yesterday, Cabinet decided to move Auckland into full alert level 2, with a 100-person limit on social gatherings, from 11.59pm tomorrow, September 23.

The city will remain at level 2 for at least two weeks.

The rest of the country moved to level 1 this morning.

Aucklanders are being asked to take level 2 restrictions with them if they leave Auckland.

This morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that Bloomfield had asked Cabinet to consider a 500-person limit on indoor gatherings for the rest of the country as an added precaution.

Cabinet ultimately decided to leave level 1 as it is, which is essentially life as normal but with border controls and for people to be vigilant about washing their hands, getting tested if sick, and keeping tabs on their movements and who they're with.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the Government has "missed an opportunity" to have ongoing mask use on "high-risk indoor activities" - like clubs, concerts and large gym classes - and on public transport and planes.

Baker said that should continue until there was total confidence the virus had again been eliminated - which is when there hasn't been community transmission for 28 days.

Instead, the Government decided to encourage ongoing mask use on planes and public transport.

Analysis from the Health Ministry says there's a 50 per cent chance the virus will be eliminated by the end of the month.

Baker said even though there haven't been unconnected cases outside of Auckland, there was still a risk people travelling from the Super City could have spread it.

And this could take weeks before becoming apparent, Baker said.