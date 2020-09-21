A man driving a truck that was tipped over by a huge gust of wind on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has returned to work after the ordeal.

The contractor, working for Castle Parcels, was taken to hospital to be assessed after gusts of up to 127km/h whipped through about 11am last Friday.

General manager Michael Clayton said the man, who declined to speak to media, was uninjured in the "freak incident" but had chosen to get back to driving this week.

"All the freight that was on his truck has been retrieved, status-scanned and out for delivery [yesterday] morning - and his truck has been sent off to be assessed," Clayton said.

"Castle Parcels has been in close contact with the contractor since Friday to offer support and a member of the team accompanied him back to the scene after he was released from hospital."

A NZ Van Lines truck is tipped over by strong gusts on the Auckland Harbour Bridge last Friday morning. Image / Graeme_Kiwi via Twitter

The man's truck - which was at the top of the bridge, heading northbound - was captured on video looking more like a toy truck as it is easily tipped onto its side hitting a barrier.

Another truck - owned by NZ Van Lines - carrying a shipping container is also seen tipping to its side by the sudden change in the wind and lands on to a barrier before landing upright again.

That truck also damaged a steel strut that has forced the closure of four lanes as authorities work to fix it as soon as possible

Road and transport authorities have indicated it may take several weeks to fix the damage.

A truck was tipped over by a gust of wind on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Friday. Photo / Gary Dooley

Clayton said the company had offered relief cover for their worker if he needed to take some time out at some point.

"We admire his strength, as it was a terrifying experience. We are extremely thankful that no one was hurt in the incident."