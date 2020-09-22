There are more than 3000 vehicles on New Zealand roads fitted with airbags which are faulty, dangerous, and potentially deadly.

Vehicles fitted with Takata Alpha airbags have been subject to a compulsory safety recall in New Zealand since April 2018.

The majority of motorists have resolved the issue by replacing their airbags, however, there are still some stragglers putting themselves and others at risk.

About 82,000 New Zealand-new and used vehicles were fitted with the airbags, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson told the Herald.

Advertisement

"More than 78,000 vehicles have had their Alpha airbags replaced since the compulsory recall was announced in April 2018," they said.

"The remaining vehicles with Alpha airbags - 3,402 as of Monday, 21 September - are unable to attain a new Warrant of Fitness (WoF) until the airbags have been replaced."

All affected vehicles will either need to have been repaired by the end of March 2021 or will no longer be able to be used legally on New Zealand roads.

To date, there have been no serious injuries or deaths in New Zealand related to the Takaka Alpha airbags, but this is no reason not to get them replaced.

This is no reason for people with affected vehicles not to get the issue resolved, Motor Industry Association chief executive David Crawford said.

"The reason it was a mandatory recall is because of the significant issues.

"We're not saying that every Alpha airbag, if detonated, will explode but the probability of one or more exploding in a detrimental way, it's higher than acceptable.

"We don't know which ones will detonate properly and those that will detonate okay - the difference between that be death."

Advertisement

Any manufacturers affected by the recall, which are BMW, Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, and Toyota, will replace the airbag free of charge, Crawford said.

The NZTA spokesperson reiterated Crawford's comments, saying anyone with the Alpha airbags should contact their manufacturer now.

"The biggest incentive is peace of mind about safety, but they can also avoid future inconvenience at WOF time around repair timings and not being able to use the vehicle."

Anyone with a vehicle who is not sure if they are affected can check to see if they fall under the recall on the Rightcar website by checking their registration plate.

In September last year, more than 17,000 vehicles still needed to get their airbags replaced.

Elsewhere, more than 95 per cent of the 27,278 Toyota vehicles affected by the Alpha airbag issue have been replaced, a spokeswoman said.