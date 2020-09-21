It is traffic groundhog day in Auckland, as commuters once again find themselves stuck in heavy congestion even before 6am.

Traffic cameras just before the Auckland Harbour Bridge are already showing long lines of vehicles trying their best to get over the bridge before peak hours.

But even before 6am the situation is bad - with backlogs on State Highway 1 Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd.

SH1 Onewa Rd looks somewhat better, with traffic flowing in the area just after 6am.

The traffic on SH1 Northcote Rd just before 6am. Image / NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported at 6am: "With reduced lanes on the harbour bridge, SH1 is already very heavy citybound from Tristram Ave."

Once again, people living on the North Shore who work in downtown Auckland are being asked to consider working from home, using alternative routes into the city centre or adjusting their work hours so they are travelling at non-peak hours.

The NZTA's Auckland Motorways real-time traffic feature says it is taking 57 minutes to drive from Silverdale into the city via the bridge. That is usually a 17-minute trip, according to NZTA.

Anyone heading from Albany to go to Manukau is in for a trip taking about an hour and five minutes according to the site. Again, that trip usually takes about 24 minutes.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - DELAYS - 6:00AM

The drive into the CBD from Helensville, via the bridge, is about an hour and 20 minutes at the moment. Usually, that drive is about 37 minutes.

Traffic on SH1 Esmonde Rd just before 6am today. Image / NZTA

Motorists driving in via SH18/ SH16 are getting in much earlier - with the Silverdale to city drive taking 36 minutes.

Albany to Manukau via SH18/16/20 is about 42 minutes currently.