Work on a temporary fix for Auckland's Harbour Bridge is likely to start tonight with the view of opening up two additional lanes later this week.

Auckland motorists are being warned significant delays are likely for several weeks until the permanent fix for the bridge is in place when all lanes will eventually be reopened and it is back operating at full capacity.

Yesterday the city's peak hour traffic appeared to last the entire day with motorists left at a standstill, especially around Curran St where the on-ramp onto SH1 was blocked off as part of a new priority bus lane introduced that afternoon.

Some motorists were unaware of the change and sat in the queue for an hour waiting to hop on the motorway before being told it was closed and then getting stuck in further traffic.

The bridge's centre strut was damaged in a freak accident after strong winds of 128km/h blew two trucks over while they were driving over the bridge, causing damage to it on Friday afternoon.

Queues of backed-up traffic wind slowly south towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge yesterday evening. Motorists heading in both directions were gridlocked throughout the day. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said bridge engineers were making good progress with both the temporary and permanent solutions.

The steel to temporarily repair the damaged strut had already arrived from Taranaki and he expected the installation would take between two to three nights.

The strut was in two pieces and bolted halfway up. The damaged bottom piece would be removed and replaced with some new steel which was currently being manufactured.

The southbound lanes would be closed between 9pm and 5am and traffic would be detoured to the Western Ring Route to allow for the work to be carried out.

Once the temporary solution was in place they would do "real live tests" with heavy vehicles travelling over the bridge before opening one additional lane in each direction to all traffic, including heavy vehicles, near the end of the week. "This is a complex undertaking and has never been done before so the bridge team must do extensive testing on the bridge before opening it up to live traffic." The temporary solution was also undergoing its third independent peer review before the work began. "We are not going to open it unless it is safe to do so and that we are 100 per cent, 100 per cent confident that it is going to work." The was no risk to the structural integrity or overall safety of the harbour bridge and the north and southbound clip-on lanes continued to be safe to use as they had their own supporting structure.

Strong winds blew a truck on the Harbour Bridge over on Friday afternoon, causing major damage to the bridge's structure. Photo / Gary Dooley

The permanent solution was in the design phase but still weeks away from installation as it involved replacing the entire strut.

"The challenge with the permanent solution was readjusting the bridge." Engineers had to make sure that when they installed the new strut it wouldn't affect the rest of the "dynamic" bridge. Gliddon said.

"I can assure you we are chucking a huge amount of resource at this."

In the meantime NZTA continued to urge people to work from home for the next few days, or use public transport.

While there had been good deferral of traffic away from the harbour bridge - 30 per cent less northbound and 60 per cent southbound - there was still "quite severe congestion across the city" as more vehicles flow over to these state highways and local roads.

"This is going to require a change in travel patterns for some time," Gliddon said.

On Monday morning motorists reported painful commutes where they crawled from the North Shore into the city with a Torbay resident saying the journey took him two hours and 35 minutes.

Engineers inspect the damaged strut on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Monday. Photo / Luke Kirkness

By 7.30am the usual 17-minute trip from Silverdale to Auckland CBD took 1 hour and 7 minutes.

A bus priority system has also been introduced and will run on State Highway 1 northbound to the Auckland Harbour Bridge. It is aimed at reducing congestion for buses travelling to the North Shore and providing more reliable journeys for customers.

This bus priority system will allow buses to access the SH1 northbound on-ramp at Fanshawe St using the new priority lane and bypassing the queuing traffic. The Curran Street northbound on-ramp onto SH1 is closed to all traffic to improve safety for the merging bus and motorway traffic.

University of Canterbury Professor in Structural Engineering and Materials Alessandro Palermo said the cost of maintaining older bridges was higher and required more regular checks and more interventions. Given the harbour bridge had undergone variations and extensions it made the overall maintenance more complex, he said.

Palermo said having a sole link and relying on one structure was not resilient for the city and questioned whether it was time for Auckland to look at building a new bridge.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it the incident had been described as a "one in 50 year event". In a matter of seconds the wind speed almost doubled and at the same time a truck happened to be on the bridge at the same time, causing it blow over, she said.

