A deaf man with Asperger's syndrome who claims he was beaten by his teacher and later misdiagnosed with schizophrenia and medicated has shared his story of the "unbearable stress" in seeking recognition and relief from the state.

The ongoing Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, which resumes public hearings in Auckland today, is investigating abuse in state and faith-based care between 1950 and 1999.

Survivors this week are sharing their experiences in seeking redress, such as compensation, counselling or an apology.

James Packer, 49, of Ngāti Maniapoto, provided evidence about the abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a teacher at Kelston School for the Deaf in Auckland from 1983-1987.

His mother Cheryl Munro read his affidavit on his behalf, Packer stating it would be "too distressing" to do so himself.

There were "too many instances to remember" of the abuse at the boarding school, Munro said, reading the statement on her son's behalf.

