National Party leader Judith Collins will finally launch her party's campaign today - but the lead up was blighted by a torpedo from Labour.

National's planned campaign launch had to be cancelled after the second outbreak of Covid-19 emerged just days before it.

Collins will instead launch the campaign online - from Avalon studios near Wellington.

The lead up was hit after Labour's Grant Robertson revealed a $4 billion hole in National's economic plan.

National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith has copped the mistake on the chin, saying it was "irritating" but did not mean the whole plan was flawed.

There will be about 80 party supporters sitting in the studio for the launch to try to be give it some crowd atmosphere.

Speaking to media ahead of National's official campaign launch, Goldsmith apologised for the error, calling it "irritating".

"This is an irritating mistake, we missed it and our external checker missed it as well – that's a mistake."

He said he has apologised to leader, Judith Collins.

"We make mistakes from time-to-time," he said, later adding that "I never claimed to be perfect".

"These things happen – they're irritating, [but] we move on."

The error means that National's debt repayment plans have been changed – it now plans to have debt down to 36 per cent of GDP by 2034, instead of the 35 per cent it promised on Friday.

The error wont impact National's plans to offer tax cuts, Goldsmith said.

This morning, Robertson accused National of not properly costing its policies.

The error is in regards to the savings National would make by cancelling its contributions to the NZ Super Fund.

National's economic plan said scrapping these contributions would save $19.1 billion – but Robertson said Treasury's estimates show the Government would have been contributing $15 billion over that time.

"National has used the wrong numbers," Robertson said.

Goldsmith has admitted to the error – saying the party had used numbers from the original budget forecasts, rather than the ones from the Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu).

"It changes the debt target in 15 years by 1 per cent," Goldsmith said.

That 1 per cent amounts to $4 billion.

He went on to point out that National's error actually showed that Labour had "quietly cut the Super Fund to reduce debt, which they didn't announce and we missed".

"We are surprised, given their criticism of us for suspending payments to the Super Fund."

But speaking to media this afternoon, Robertson said this was not good enough.

"The mistake means they have $4 billion less of so-called 'savings' to pay for their ill-thought-through plan.

"This begs the question of whether there are other mistakes in their plan."

The $4 billion error comes just before National's campaign launch in Wellington.

Party leader Judith Collins will front up to media after making a policy announcement and will face questions on the error.