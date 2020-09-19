It intrigues me that Judith Collins criticised Grant Robertson for mentioning lives saved are not a part of the gross domestic product. She called this a failure.

As far as many Kiwis that are on the medical front line and those essential workers also risking their lives I want to congratulate Grant for his valuing lives above the GDP alone.

Right-wing politicians wanted the borders flung open early to emulate Australia. Peters, Muller and Key even had his say. There is more to the Kiwi way than profits and losses. If that is all she values then I'm sure she will regret saying that and recant. Too late Judith.

Older people are intensely afraid and that includes her conservative elder voters. They all know who values 'their' lives now. Not Collins.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Credit where it is due

Refreshing to read Douglas Murray's piece (Why shouldn't Trump win the Nobel Prize?, September 14) giving President Donald Trump credit where it is due. He has fulfilled criteria for a Nobel Peace Prize, but as Murray predicts, "left-wing outrage, shock, denial, grief and rage" will follow. Trade deals are classic businessman Trump strengths, and by methods alien to traditional politicians part of "the Swamp". These unique talents along with getting Americans out of silly distant wars are key reasons voters won him the election.

Simon Guinness, Greenlane

Tech giants too powerful

For Facebook, substitute the word heroin. An exaggeration? Just try and take it away from the average smartphone junkie.

Facebook, Google, Amazon etc have now become so powerful and rich they can dwarf many countries' economies and dictate their terms.

And although they take millions in advertising revenue they pay little or no tax.

This happened once before in history, when the Bell telephone company became so powerful in the US it was forced to split into competing smaller companies.

I guess the present administration in America would not have the courage to tackle this ever-growing powerful and influential base, and what country is brave enough to tax them?

Vince West, Milford