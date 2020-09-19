One of the seven men arrested this week over allegations of historical sexual offending at Dilworth School, was still teaching up until March this year.

The Weekend Herald this morning revealed the man was still a registered teacher, though it was unclear if he was still working and where.

In response, the Teaching Council released a statement saying the man had not been teaching since the Covid-19 lockdown in late March.

"The teacher has agreed with the Teaching Council that he will not teach while this process is underway," a spokeswoman said.

It's not clear if the man was still teaching at Dilworth or another school, and whether he stopped teaching because of the lockdown, which shut schools around the country, or because of the police investigation.

Six men, all former staff at the private Auckland boarding school, were charged on Monday after a year-long investigation by police into sexual abuse allegations.

A seventh man was charged on Tuesday. Police said their investigation was ongoing. It began after a former student made a complaint of historic sexual abuse at the school.

The arrested men are all in their 60s and 70s and each of their charges relate to different periods between the mid 1970s and 2008.

Today the Weekend Herald revealed the alleged offending, which collectively spanned more than three decades, continued until the late 2000s - and in one case wasn't confined to Auckland.

According to court documents, the first offence occurred in 1975 when a now 69-year-old is alleged to have indecently assaulted a boy aged 12-16.

Police say there are 17 victims. Some of the accused are facing charges against three to four former pupils each and for abuse that occurred over several years.

While most of the allegations relate to offending in Auckland, one of the men is also accused of sexually abusing and supplying drugs - including cannabis and LSD - to boys in Hamilton in the mid-late 2000s.

The case was blown open two years ago when a former Dilworth School old boy - allegedly a victim of sexual abuse there - told the school that serious allegations were set to emerge.

At the time, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care was being set up.

Its broad scope meant it would cover Dilworth, a century-old Anglican boarding school in Epsom.

One of seven men arrested over historic sexual abuse allegations at Dilworth School for boys in Auckland was still teaching until March this year. Photo / File

The approach by the alleged victim kicked off an intensive two-year review at Dilworth which culminated in charges this week against the seven men aged between 60 and 78.

More than 50 people contacted police in the 24 hours after charges were laid.

The relative of a former student claimed his brother was raped at the school in the 1970s. His brother later took his own life.

• You can share your experience at yourstory@nzherald.co.nz

Additional reporting: Elizabeth Binning, Isaac Davison

