A firefighter and three others have been taken to hospital in Queenstown after a large fire engulfed an apartment building in the city centre.

Emergency teams rushed to the blaze on Huff St just after 2am today.

"We had the Queenstown brigade respond," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

"When they arrived they called for more resources straight away."

Firefighters then set about finding all the occupants of the building.

"And by 2.22am, all persons had been accounted for and safe," the spokesman said.

St John sent one ambulance that treated three patients, who were taken to Queenstown Lakes Hospital in a moderate condition. At least one was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews also took one firefighter to hospital with a minor injury as a precautionary measure.

About 25 fire fighters were called into tackle the blaze.

"At the height of the fire Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown, Cromwell and Alexandra in attendance."

It took the teams about two hours to put the fire out, with crews entering "overhaul" mode at 4.20am.

A fire investigator was now at the scene examining the cause of the blaze, while three crews were also still at the scene.

The blaze flared in an area above the Old Wakatipu High Shcool where many properties date back to the 1960s, with the flames visible across Queenstown for well over an hour, photographer James Allan said.