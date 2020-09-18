A motorcyclist has died in West Auckland after coming off their motorcycle and then being struck by another vehicle tonight, police say.

The crash has led to the closure of the southbound lanes of State Highway 18 between Brigham Creek Rd and Squadron Drive, in the suburb of Hobsonville.

The closure is expected to last a few hours, police said just before 9.30pm - almost an hour after the crash occurred.

A witness told the Herald the section of motorway where the crash occurred was completely blocked, while traffic in northbound lanes was at a standstill.

Up to seven police cars as well as fire and ambulance were on the scene, the witness said.

The crash and subsequent closure of southbound lanes comes after an afternoon of traffic chaos in Auckland, sparked after a southbound truck carrying a shipping container was blown sideways this morning on the Harbour Bridge by a wind gust of up to 127km/h.

One commuter travelling from Pukekohe into the CBD said it took him two-and-a-half hours to reach his destination. An hour and 45 minutes of that was taken just travelling down Nelson St.